Seven Thanet stores shut down over illicit tobacco sales

Thanet District Council has led a multi-agency operation leading to closure orders on seven commercial properties involved in the sale of cheap and illicit tobacco.
Yesterday (Thursday 27 May) at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court, the council was granted a Premises Closure Order for the premises in Thanet. This is the first time so many closures have been granted for commercial premises in one hearing. They will close down for the next three months to prevent further criminal activities taking place.
The shops, which have been the subject of repeated complaints and intelligence, will be boarded up with copies of the notices fixed to their premises and have their locks changed. Breach of a Closure Order is a criminal offence and can result in penalties of either an unlimited fine or imprisonment for up to three months or both.
The closed premises are:
Northdown Road Groceries, 104 Northdown Road, Cliftonville
Al Madinah Foods, 106 Northdown Road, Cliftonville
International Mini Market, 200a Northdown Road, Cliftonville
Margate Shop Ltd, 253 Northdown Road, Cliftonville
King Street Retail, 30 King Street, Ramsgate,
International Store, 67 High Street, Ramsgate,
S & D Store, 7a High Street, St Lawrence, Ramsgate,
The action is part of an ongoing multi-agency operation of some four years by Thanet District Council, Kent County Council Trading Standards, Kent Police, Home Office Immigration Enforcement and HMRC to tackle Illicit tobacco sales, tax evasion and the use of illegal immigrant workers.
The premises have been visited a number of times since 2018 and illicit tobacco has been seized along with cash allied to this type of sales. In visits this year, some 66,860 cigarettes and 44.76 kg of hand rolling tobacco have been seized.
Cllr Helen Whitehead, Acting Leader of Thanet District Council, said: “We are committed to the fight against cheap and illicit tobacco and I’m pleased that the magistrates have shared our concerns about these premises and have agreed to the closure order.
“This should send a strong message to businesses not cooperating with authorities when it comes to making our district a better place to live. Illegal tobacco is not a victimless crime – it harms legitimate businesses and society in general due to tax not being paid, facilitates the supply of tobacco to underage people and supports organised criminal networks.
“I would like to thank all of the partners for their hard work on this operation as well as members of the public for reporting illegal sales. I encourage everyone to continue to do this and help reduce the harm caused by tobacco in our communities.”
District Commander for Thanet, Chief Inspector Rhiannan Pepper of Kent Police, said: “Officers from Thanet Community Policing Team have been investigating businesses across Thanet and have paid numerous visits to these shops to gather information and identify those suspected to be involved in criminal activity.
“Criminals will use shops as fronts to portray themselves as genuine businesses but very often their focus is on the illicit items they can sell from under the counter, rather than groceries and newspapers. They will even use food packaging to conceal tobacco on their shelves. The cash made from these sales will be used to fund organised criminal groups and can lead to further issues in the community and further afield.
“We will continue to work with our partner agencies to tackle this issue and urge anyone who suspects illegal activity in their area to report it, as your information could help future investigations.”
Kent County Council Principal Trading Standards Officer, Oliver Jewell added: “This is a great example of effective partnership working.
“We are sending out the message that illegal tobacco will not be tolerated and just because the public have previously found it accessible, they should not consider it an acceptable part of their community.
“Property landlords are urged to carefully consider potential tenants as they stand to lose money from lost rent throughout periods of closure and/or face bills for repairs to damage at their property if they do not make sufficient checks on their potential tenants.”
The Closure Orders are against the commercial premises part of the property and will not impact on those persons habitually living in accommodation above the shops.
Thanet District Council is able to apply for an extra three month extension following the initial Premises Closure Order.
If you would like to report a trader selling cheap and illicit tobacco please contact the Illegal Tobacco Hotline on 0300 999 6 999 or report it at www.stop-illegal-tobacco.co.uk, anonymously.
For anyone wanting help to give up smoking can find their local Stop Smoking Service at
Well done.
Cliftonville is a real hotbed. Have to laugh at Cllr Whitehead tortting out the same old bs- general due to tax not being paid, facilitates the supply of tobacco to underage people and supports organised criminal networks.
1. Tax not being paid, we love collecting taxes on a product that harms & kills its users-genuine tobacco has thousands of toxic chemicals in it, but we love people selling that-even though the cost to the NHS is humongous.
2. Facilitates the supply to underage people-ha, tobacco for decades promoted to children, it still would if it were allowed to advertise. It’s main market now is children in third world countries.
3. Supports illegal criminal networks. But fine for it to support billionaires producing a product that kills around 8 million people every year.
Smoking brings in nearly 10 billion a year in taxes, but costs considerably more-why is it still legal again? Action on Smoking and Health estimates that in England each year smoking costs society £12.6 billion in terms of output lost from early deaths, smoking breaks, sick days, provision of NHS treatment, provision of social care, household fires, and smoking litter.
Steve, you’re right in what you say about smoking, no argument there. But, even though smoking and the fact it is still legal etc. is an absolute crime against society, that doesn’t make what these shop owners have been doing OK. They were right to close the shops down and cease the criminal activity. It does fund other forms of crime, that is proven. It does deprive the public purse of revenue from tax, that is proven. And it is the case that the less reputable stores are happy to sell not just tobacco products to under-age people. With that in mind, surely these scummy shop owners being closed down is a positive, no?
I think it is odd that all the shops on the list in Margate are in just one road. As if they are being sold to a particular cliental.
Mustn’t mention who that clientele are.
Cheap knock-off ciggies are available everywhere unfortunately, not just the Cliftonville clan,
Well done TDC, the police and other agencies in at long last using legislation available to combat crime. These premises are prolific with the constant coming and going of customers looking for cheap baccy and fags. I do believe they are a front for organised crime. Even after being closed down the police were called back to one of those premises named above who were continuing to trade the illicit fags to eager customers from their car, which was taken away shortly after. No doubt they will continue on the street corner and from their homes as they have no respect for law and order.
Shame they can’t be closed permanently. They shouldn’t be allowed to trade again, they have had so many chances.
Although I don’t support using, or selling tobacco products, it’s good news that the legal trading stores, now have a better chance, with the closure orders in place.
Well done! No real surprise that they’re in Cliftonville and Ramsgate though.