Prestigious Science Quality Mark awarded to St Peter’s Junior School

St. Peter’s Junior School has been awarded the prestigious Primary Science Quality Mark for its commitment to science education.

Headed by Year 3 teacher Nathan Williams, science plays an important part in the curriculum on offer at the school. St Peter’s also offers a weekly science club, forest school and gated pond areas for experiments and will shortly be embarking on a new project for a science hub to built on the school site.

In April, 334 Primary Science Quality Marks have been awarded to infant, junior, primary, middle and special schools to celebrate their commitment to excellence in science teaching and learning. So far, since its national launch in 2010, over 4000 schools across the UK have achieved the accolade.

The Primary School Quality Mark programme ensures effective leadership of science, helps schools work together to share good practice and is supported by professional development led by local experts.

The Primary Science Quality Mark is led by the University of Hertfordshire, School of Education in collaboration with the Primary Science Teaching Trust.

Associate Professor Jane Turner, PSQM National Director, said: “There was never a more important time for primary children to have a high-quality science education. The Coronavirus pandemic has made everyone aware of the impact of science on our daily lives.

“Primary schools have an important role to ensure that children understand how science works and keeps us healthy and safe. Schools that have achieved a Primary Science Quality Mark have demonstrated a significant commitment to science teaching and learning, even at this challenging time. The profile and quality of science in each awarded school is very high.

“Children are engaging with great science both in and outside the classroom, developing positive attitudes towards science as well as secure scientific understanding and skills. Science subject leaders, their colleagues, head teachers, children, parents and governors should be very proud.”