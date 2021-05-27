Court bars two animal rights protesters from being within 100 metres of Charles River facility at Manston

Two animal rights protesters who were arrested after a demo outside the Charles River Laboratory in Manston last Summer have been made the subject of a two-year exclusion order.

The order prevents them from going within 100 metres of the site where the protest took place.

Kent Police officers were called to the facility in Manston Road, in August 2020 following a report of a protest where campaigners are understood to have concreted their arms into a cement block.

The protest was to object to the use of animals in medical research. The Charles River site in Manston is a breeding facility.

Michelle Foreman, 43, and Christine Robinson, 42, were arrested at the scene.

At Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on December 11, 2020, Foreman, of Wellington Road, Westgate, pleaded guilty to obstructing a person engaged in a lawful activity.

At Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 17 2021, Robinson, of Austen Gardens, Dartford, pleaded guilty to the same charge.

On the same day, Robinson was sentenced to a two-year community order, including 120 hours of unpaid work, and Foreman was sentenced to a 16-week curfew order.

Both women were also made subject to the exclusion order.