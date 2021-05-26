St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School receives UNICEF silver award

St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School in Margate has been awarded the Silver Rights Respecting School Award by UNICEF UK.

UNICEF is the world’s leading organisation working for children and their rights. The Rights Respecting Schools Award is granted to schools that show commitment to promoting and realising children’s rights and encouraging adults, children and young people to respect the rights of others in school.

Silver is given to schools that make excellent progress towards embedding the principles of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child into its ethos and curriculum.

There are over 1200 schools across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales that have achieved Silver and over 500 schools that have been awarded Gold, the next step up and highest accolade granted by UNICEF UK.

Academy Principal of St Gregory’s Mrs Rougvie-Fevrier said: “We are so proud of all the children, staff and our school community to have achieved our Silver Award. This is a reflection of the hard work our school has undertaken to really ensure that children’s rights are at the heart of our ethos.

“This is reflected in our school motto ‘For every future – for every child’. Congratulations to everyone who has worked so hard to enable us to achieve this prestigious award’.”

The UNICEF UK Rights Respecting Schools initiative is aimed at schools across the UK, including those in an early years setting. This year the programme has received additional support from The People’s Postcode Lottery. This vital funding is helping UNICEF UK continue its work with over 4500 primary schools, secondary schools, schools for children and young people with special educational needs and pupil referral units.