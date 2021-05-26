Emergency services called to Sainsbury’s at Westwood after single car collision

Emergency services were called to Sainsbury’s at Westwood today (<ay 26) after a man crashed into the cash machine.

The man is understood to have accidently pressed the accelerator and got his foot stuck while reversing out of a parking space at around 1.50pm.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a single-car collision on Dadson Way in Ramsgate.

“Two fire engines attended the incident, and crews used air bags to stabilise the vehicle before using battery-operated tools to release one occupant who was trapped inside the vehicle, before passing him into the care of South East Coast Ambulance (Secamb).”

Paramedics attended the man but he did not need hospital treatment.

A Secamb spokesperson said: “We attended reports of a single vehicle collision near Sainsbury’s in Dadson Way reported to us shortly before 2pm today. One patient was assessed at the scene but discharged without the need for further hospital treatment.”