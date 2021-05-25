Plans announced to create a Margate Town Council

The Mayor and Charter Trustees of Margate have agreed that a plan for a Town Council for Margate should be actively pursued.
They say the formation of an independent Town Council for Margate would mean better direct access to government funds and grants. This could benefit the community by being channelled into local projects and initiatives with a more tangible impact.
If successful, the newly-formed Town Council could provide services around litter, parking, crime prevention and parks and green spaces.
External consultants, Think Studio, have been engaged to help shape the proposal and head up a messaging and awareness campaign, so the wider community sees what the benefit would be for them.
The electorate in CT9 will be asked to have their say on whether plans should be progressed, via an e-petition. If the results show that the majority support the formation of Margate Town Council, then a proposal will be sent to Thanet District Council for consideration.
Margate Mayor, Cllr Mick Tomlinson is backing the initiative. He said: “For those of us that care about the CT9 area, voting ‘yes’ for Margate Town Council could channel much-needed funds to benefit the whole community.”
Gemma Pearson, Project Director at Think Studio, says she wants to focus on transparency of information; “We’re working closely with the Charter Trustees of Margate to ensure that there’s clarity on both the collective and individual benefits for the electorate, so everyone understands the impact of this proposal.”
The steps
To set up your own town or parish council, you’ll need to first give your local authority a petition containing the signatures of at least 7.5% of the local population.
The petition must:
- state exactly what it proposes: creating a parish or town council for a defined area
- contain the signatures of at least 7.5% of local electors, based on the most recent electoral register – you’ll need more signatures for areas with fewer than 2,500 electors
If the petition is valid, the local authority will carry out a ‘community governance review’ to see if a local council should be created. This can take up to 12 months.
Margate held its mayor making ceremony yesterday (May 25) with Mick Tomlinson installed as mayor and Heather Keen as deputy mayor.
Great news 😀
Let’s hope they will do a better job then the ramsgate town council ,
Is this in response to Eddie Kemsley awarding her project Dreamland four million via sitting on the Margate Town Deal & the other back scratching & cronyism going on there?
Let’s hope so! Mick Tomlinson may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but he genuinely cares about Margate.
At least Ramsgate Town Council can be contacted by email, unlike Thanet District Council that introduced an Online Contact Form, that doesn’t work! They introduced an Online Form, without Blocking or removing their old email addresses, which were not being monitored, Duurh!
The reality is that the creation of a town council will lead to residents paying twice for the same service. Ramsgate Town Council has to step in and address the filthy state of the streets locally as TDC are incapable of doing it properly. All this means in practice is that you end up paying the town council for doing this but are still paying TDC for the work they are meant to be doing, but aren’t. So everyone’s Council Tax bill goes up.
The only answer is to negotiate a true transfer of function from TDC to town councils accompanied by a budget transfer to go alongside. This will mean the function will be carried out more efficiently at no extra cost to the public.
Apartfrom losing the economies of scale in terms of having to buy their own refuse vehicles and duplication of administrative roles etc.
Absolute waste of money. TDC agee with the forming of a Margate Town Council.
Several meetings have already been held involving local groups and residents. Interesting the Mayor Cllr Tomlinson did not agree with the a Town Council and made it clear at the first meeting. The problem here is the same people who fail to deliver on the council now want control of the Margate Town Council. This is a disaster.
Town councils are just another line of red tape and bureaucracy making a few think they are important.
All Allotment holders should be able to form a cooperative and take over the allotments off the town council.
Why ?
I’ve been probing the accounts of the Margate Charter Trustees through several emails that I have written to them. I have now had no alternative but to refer their responses to the auditors. They raise money far in excess of what they need to spend. Why? I asked them if they would share more money with needy charities in Margate especially food charities to help those in need during Covid. They said they had engaged with organisations to come forward if they needed funds. But when I asked them in one of my letters to substantiate this and how they had engaged those charities, they did not choose to respond. Why? The mayor continually avoids putting his receipts in despite being warned by the auditors who have reminded him again that they are bound by a “Code of Transparency” because money is raised by the public purse. I have now been THREATENED by the secretary that if I publish any of their emails they have written in response to my questions they will close down all future correspondence with me. I have in effect been silenced. Why? Their books and figures are also supposed to be open to the public at ALL times.
They are not at liberty to engage consultants without asking us first because it is OUR money. It is ironic that after all this time of doing very little for its residents they now feel they need to do something to justify the huge amounts of money which are raised annually. The use of precept money to engage a consultant is unacceptable. Furthermore, what is the associated costs of this consultation? As usual there is no transparency or accountability from the Trustees. They are not to be trusted.
Mr Chance. Family members in other parts of the country have taken over their allotments and the fees are recycled back into the garden and they tell me things work very well and it sounds a good idea.
I think the people of Margate instead of being asked if they do or do not want a Town Council. They should be asked if they want to pay twice for the same services and pay extra Council tax, or not. I wonder if people would be so keen then. If I remember correctly one of Ramsgates Town Council first big decisions was to buy a 30 grand table. I for one will not be voting for it. Paying for one wastful Council is enough for me. The only ones to gain from it will be the staff and Councillors, of this new Council who be on a nice earner.