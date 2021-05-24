Discover wildlife at The Blean and Ham Fen with Kent Wildlife Trust tours

Kent Wildlife Trust have released dates for bespoke walking tours at The Blean and Ham Fen reserves to showcase wilding projects which will help the fortunes of Kent’s wildlife and wild places.

The 2.5 hour walking tours start June 3 and will give groups of up to eight people deeper and more detailed information with an expert guide. Groups will hear more about plans at The Blean near Canterbury, where the Trust will release bison next year, joining Exmoor ponies and other grazing animals to help manage the reserve in a more natural way.

Groups at Ham Fen – a site near Sandwich usually closed to the public – will have exclusive access and hear about the UK’s first beaver reintroduction and the impact this has had on the reserve, waterways and other wildlife. Groups may even get a glimpse of these enigmatic creatures – or at least signs of their work.

The events will explain more about the wilding and restoration plans of the Trust highlighting how these reintroductions increase biodiversity across Kent using the natural, eco engineering benefits of beavers on waterways for example and grazing animals to look after wild places.

Louise Matthews, supporter experience manager said; “A Wilder Safari with Kent Wildlife Trust offers the perfect opportunity for a more in-depth experience at these special reserves. They are for anyone looking for a unique way to spend time outdoors, learning in a bit more about our plans and the work going on in the wilder areas of Kent.”

“These will be small group events which we expect to be popular and are for anyone interested in local nature conservation, wildling and restoration.”

Tickets are £50 per person. They can be booked through the events section on Kent Wildlife Trust’s website Wilder Kent Safaris | Kent Wildlife Trust