Marine medics called to stranded seal at Epple Bay

May 16, 2021 Kathy Bailes News 0

Seal rescue Photo Annie Hume-Almeida

British Divers Marine Life Rescue medics were called to Epple Bay early this morning (May 16) to reports of a stranded seal.

Medics found a sub adult grey seal. The animal had been seen in Whitstable the previous day and had been marked with blue in case it came out again.

Photo Annie Hume-Almeida

The seal had no visible injuries but it was not behaving in an expected manner so medics lifted it and he is now on his way to RSPCA Mallydams for further veterinary investigation.

Photo Annie Hume-Almeida

The BDMLR is an organisation dedicated to the rescue and well-being of all marine animals in distress around the UK.

Photo Annie Hume-Almeida

If you spot a seal that may be in distress call BDMLR on 01825 765546. Please do not let dogs approach it.

BDMLR is holding a marine mammal medic training course in Margate on June 20 and a further one on July 18.

Photo Annie Hume-Almeida

Find out more about the BDMLR and the courses here

