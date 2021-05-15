Conqueror micropub gets set to open with new team at the helm

The Conqueror, Thanet’s first micropub, is set to reopen in Ramsgate on Monday following a major lockdown refurbishment by the people behind the Four Candles in St Peter’s.

The change follows the retirement last year of former Conqueror owner Colin Aris.

Brewer Mike Beaumont created the Candles in 2012, two years after Colin opened the quirky Conqueror at Grange Road.

He said: “It’s been a very strange year for everyone. But it looks like things are slowly getting back to normal.

“Everyone has missed getting together with friends over a few pints and I think there will be a lot of catching up going on over the summer.

“The team at the Four Candles have been fantastic. We’ve stuck together during the lockdown when we had to suspend our brewing operation.

“But we are up and running again and we now have more than enough beers to keep both the Candles and the Conqueror going.”

The new signs – designed by top cartoonist Royston Robertson – have been put in place with the help of Keith Stallan who will be running the new venture.

Mike said: “Keith is a very popular figure on the Ramsgate real ale scene. He’s been working at the Artillery Arms in Royal Road for the past few years and he will be a great fit for the Conqueror.

“We hope to carry on the great work done by Colin and give it a Candles twist.

“It’s been a long time coming. But as Royston’s sign says: “Nunc Est Bibendum” – “It’s Time for a Drink!^

The Conqueror, in Grange Road, will open at noon on Monday (May 17).

Interested in the micropub tale?

Thanet has the highest concentration of micropubs in the country with close to 20 ventures now in operation within isle boundaries.

Freelance filmmaker Syd Heather and colleagues Dan Eycott and James Coyne have created the first-ever feature documentary about the micropub movement in the UK.

The film premiere will be at The Gulbenkian in Canterbury on Saturday, June 12.

Tickets are £10. Book at https://thegulbenkian.co.uk/events/premiere-micropubs-the-new-local/:

Find a trailer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1wzo9kp82H8