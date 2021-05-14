Residents’ views wanted for Ramsgate Future plan

Residents will be asked how they think Ramsgate could be improved in a scheme being launched by Thanet council next week.

The Ramsgate Future plan, announced in February, will build on existing and upcoming schemes, including the recent allocation of £2.7m from the government’s Future High Street fund. The scheme is aimed at regeneration plans and new local projects such as improvements to transport infrastructure, new homes and the transformation of underused spaces. It is understood much of the High Street grant will be used on highways projects. T

The fund runs alongside the five-year, £450,000 Heritage Action Zone(s) scheme which launched in 2017. It was announced that the project was to attract new investment into Ramsgate and create apprenticeships, boost tourism and involve schools and the community in exhibitions and heritage-related skills training.

There are also plans for the Port as part of a feasibility study which examined possible future uses for the site including reviving the hotel and conference centre plan for the Smack Boys Home building and creating industrial zones, waterfront homes, retail and themed leisure facilities.

The Future plan will also be used for Thanet council’s Levelling Up funding bid to government for Ramsgate.

Pleydell Smithyman Limited, an independent specialist consultancy which led the Margate Town Deal engagement, has been commissioned to head up a programme of community and stakeholder engagement to help shape the investment plan.

A key part of developing the plan is engagement with stakeholders and the community, which will be used alongside the feedback gathered last year in response to the port and harbour feasibility study.

Members of the business and community sector in Ramsgate have been invited to a launch event next week to hear about the plans.

A wider programme of online and COVID-19 secure face to face stakeholder and community engagement will then follow which will be open to all Ramsgate residents.

Cabinet Member for Ramsgate’s Regeneration, Cllr Rick Everitt, said: “Listening to the people who live in, work in and visit Ramsgate is an important part of developing a strategy for the future of the town.

“Ensuring we understand local priorities will mean we can prepare an investment plan which reflects local views and focuses on the things that matter most. This is an exciting opportunity for Ramsgate and I’d encourage people to get involved.”