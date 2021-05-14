Your Leisure recruiting as venues prepare to reopen

With lockdown due to be lifted on Monday (May 17) Your Leisure is preparing for reopening by advertising almost 20 vacancies.

Positions include catering assistants, lifeguards, fitness instructors, swim teachers and more.

Your Leisure operates venues including Theatre Royal, the Winter Gardens, Thanet’s leisure centres and Tides in Deal.

A spokesperson said: “Finally, as restrictions lift and we move along the government roadmap, Your Leisure is so pleased to be reopening more and more of its leisure facilities and welcoming the community back.

“Our local communities inspire us, that’s why we’re so pleased to be able to not only reopen and help local people live better by the sea but also create local jobs.

“During the lockdowns, the teams at the centres have been working hard to create safe and secure environments for our beloved members, customers, and staff. Community is everything to us and if you want to help make people’s lives happier and healthier and you or someone you know has the skills, the community spirit, and shares our vision of ‘Enjoy Life – Have Fun’ we have a wide range of jobs now open to applicants.”

View the available jobs online at: https://yourleisure.uk.com/careers/

If you have any questions or need any assistance, please email recruitment@yourleisure.uk.com