Tobacco, cigarettes and cash seized during Trading Standards crackdown in Margate and Ramsgate

Trading Standards have been targeting Margate and Ramsgate traders selling illicit tobacco.
The action is part of Operation CeCe – a National Trading Standards initiative in partnership with HMRC to tackle illegal tobacco and with support of Kent Police and immigrations teams.
Premises previously identified as selling illicit tobacco were revisited this week, resulting in 724 packs of cigarettes and 8kg of hand rolling tobacco seized from four shops on Tuesday and a further 169 packets of cigarettes and 5kg of hand rolling tobacco seized from three shops on Wednesday.
In addition, the Immigration Service will be issuing fines to two workers and one shop was requested to shut as it was being staffed by individuals without the appropriate work status. About £1,500, believed to be the proceeds of crime, was seized by Kent Police.
Clive Phillips, Operations Manager for KCC Trading Standards, said: “We will continue to work alongside our enforcement partners, taking action against the sale of this counterfeit tobacco for as long as this illegal trade continues.
“The sale of illicit tobacco undermines local legitimate businesses and inevitably funds organised crime. We will do everything in our power to protect the safety and rights of the residents and businesses of Kent.
“Illegal tobacco brings organised crime into communities while making smoking more affordable for young people and those attempting to quit. Shops selling illegal tobacco can be reported anonymously through 0300 999 6 999 or by visiting www.stop-illegal-tobacco.co.uk .”
So premises previously identified are continuing to flout the law, and a business with illegal workers is only requested to shut .
Hardly seems as though the law has any real willingness to deal with them. Might just as well let them do as they wish.
every one knows who the people are that commit these crimes in thier shops – but once again – dont say anything or you will be seen as a racist.
What you have in mind, that they are immigrants, is probably true. However, it is a complete myth that you cannot say it. Thanet is full of people saying “you’re not allowed to say” this or that while saying it, overand over again, in my experience
We had this a few weeks ago, and there was a lot of argument about whether or not people were being targeted because they were of foreign persuasion well the law is for all not just for the few.
Dear UK government, just ban smoking. Problem solved!
Too much money they pocket from taxing it to do that, despite the human cost & huge cost to the NHS dealing with the decades of ill health.
Some of us rely on this cheap baki leave them to it 😁
You must be trying to wind us up Dale.
As those committing other crimes can be named, why not also such shops? Then honest law abiding, tax paying citizens can then choose whether they wish to continue going to such shops. And by tax paying I don’t just mean those working and paying tax, but everyone who doesn’t try to get things on the cheap and thus avoid paying tax which goes to the Treasury which ultimately then pays for the NHS, benefits etc etc etc.
Thank goodness Trading Standards & the Tobacco Companies have worked hand in hand again to take this dangerous stuff off the streets & protect the profit margins of those making the safe real thing & the UK government.