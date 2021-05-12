St Laurence Junior Academy buries time capsule – and invites past pupils to answer a question

In March, St Laurence C of E Junior Academy in Ramsgate took part in Let’s Count Day – a new schools programme about Census 2021.

On the day the children took part in a variety of activities but each year group was also tasked with creating some work for a time capsule.

This week, with the help of the year 6 house captains, head of history Mrs Mountjoy and site manager Mr Gorham a time capsule was buried on the school field. The children were excited to think about who might find their letters, drawings and ideas about a turbulent 2021.

One year 6 house captain said: “We are making history by burying this time capsule. I wonder if I will remember this when I am older. My mum went to school here; she might remember where the other time capsules were buried!”

Discussions were then had about the location of previous time capsules buried on the school grounds and how the children would love to find them and learn about past St Laurence pupils.

The school is now inviting any former pupils who remember the location of the time capsules to get in touch by emailing info@stlaurencejuniors.co.uk