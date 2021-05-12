King Ethelbert School evacuated and police called over bomb threat hoax

Pupils and staff at King Ethelbert School in Birchington were evacuated from the buildings today (May 12) following a bomb hoax call.

At 12.33pm Kent Police received a report that the school in Canterbury Road had received a phone call claiming there was a suspicious device in the grounds.

Officers attended and a search was carried out of the site. The incident is being treated as a hoax and enquiries are ongoing.

Headteacher Vicky Willis said: “We have had a serious incident in school today involving a hoax call about a bomb. The school was immediately evacuated and the police attended.

“We are working with the police and are confident that we have identified the culprit. The police are confident that the school has dealt with this in the best possible way and the whole school community were kept completely safe at all times.

“I would like to commend the staff and students for the calm and sensible way that they responded to this stressful situation. I send my thanks to parents and carers for your patience while we dealt with the situation prior to this communication. As always safety is our priority.”