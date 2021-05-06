Occupation of Duke Street tree site comes to an end

The Duke Street tree protest camp is no longer on site after members were evicted today (May 6).

Campaigners took over the Old Town plot on April 27 to protest at the planned felling of a Sycamore tree at the site.

Permission to fell the tree was originally given in 2018 as part of an approval for a planning application to develop the site.

The plot which had been earmarked as a community garden until Thanet council sold it in 2017 and granted planning permission in 2018 for a four-storey property with five flats and a commercial unit.

Save the Duke campaigners wanted to preserve the tree and revive the community garden proposals.

During the 10 day occupation the campaigners built a stage, had live music and belly-dancing and were visited by a Kill the Bill march.

But on Bank Holiday Monday the site owners turned up and a confrontation took place leading to police arresting the owners and two protesters. All were later released without charge.

The group is pursuing legal action to try and halt the felling and other environmental ‘crimes’.

In a post to the Save the Duke site one of the group said: “We are unfortunately no longer on site.

“It’s not a choice we have taken easily but we have been officially evicted and will be breaking the law if we remain there any longer.

“We all want to say the biggest thank you to everyone who has supported us and done their bit to make us comfortable and in high spirits.

“Our legal case will continue and all money from the site tin will be added to that fund.”