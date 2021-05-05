Westgate Town Council takes on ownership of recreation ground and shelters

Westgate Town Council has now taken on ownership of the War Memorial Recreation Ground on Lymington Road and two shelters on Sea Road (one opposite Palm Court and the second opposite St Mildreds Road) following the completion of an asset transfer from Thanet council. The legal transfer documents were signed in the town council office to seal the transfer.

The town council says it is a great opportunity for the community of Westgate-on-Sea to learn and appreciate the benefits of community ownership and shape the future of the sites. The aim is to encourage residents of all ages, abilities and interests to come along and get involved.

Rob Large, Director of Property Asset Management at Thanet District Council, said: “We have worked closely with Westgate Town Council to enable this Community Asset Transfer to take place and are grateful to them for their positive input to ensure the transfer went through as smoothly as possible.

“We’re very much looking forward to seeing how the community come together to shape the future use of the site for years to come.”

Ownership comes with responsibility for the sites and the Town Council is inviting volunteers in the community to get in contact if they can help with some immediate renovation works to enable the changing rooms to be utilised in time for football matches which are planned during the summer.

The Town Council will be carrying out consultation opportunities later in the summer and is urging all residents to get involved.

The draft proposals for the site are hoped to enhance the landscape, improve biodiversity and renovate the facilities