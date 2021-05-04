Youngsters from Haddon Dene go on a beach clean blitz

Photography by Clare Smith

Little ones from Haddon Dene Preparatory School in Broadstairs have been taking part in a beach clean blitz.

The Year One pupils visited Botany Bay this afternoon (May 4). The youngsters collected one and a half sacks of rubbish from the beach and car park which included plastic bottles, a nappy, a pile of nails and broken glass.

A spokesman for the Friends of Botany Bay and Kingsgate said the group was delighted to see the young litter pickers. They added: “The 15 young students picked for an hour in total – setting a fantastic example to all of us to play a role in maintaining our local, natural environment. Well done to all! The youngsters deserve to feel very proud of themselves.”

Head teacher Mrs Parpworth said: “I am so proud of our Year 1 children who have worked hard today to clean a local beach. We are a green school and take our role in reducing plastic pollution very seriously.

“Our children have a strong moral compass and are always keen to help the local community.”

The school has committed to taking part in regular beach cleans with all year groups participating.