No charges following ‘disturbance’ and arrest of 4 people at Duke Street tree protest camp

Four people arrested after police were called to a disturbance at the Duke Street tree protest camp in Margate yesterday (May 3) have all been released without charge.

Police were called at 12.15pm when trouble broke out after a couple, who are the site owners, turned up and confronted those at the camp who are protesting against the felling of a mature Sycamore tree on the plot to make way for a flats and retail development.

The protest camp has been at the Duke Street site for one week with campaigners wanting to save the tree and have questions answered over ditched plans for a community garden on the land.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 12.15pm to a disturbance in Duke Street, Margate. Officers attended and two men were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and a third man and one woman were arrested on suspicion of common assault.

“All four people were also arrested on suspicion of affray.”

Those arrested were the couple and two of the protesters. All were released last night. The couple’s dog had been taken in by Laura Sullivan, of the Missing Dogs and Strays Thanet group, for the duration of their questioning at Margate Police Station. He has since been reunited with his owners.