Four arrested following disturbance report at Duke Street protest camp

**Police have issued a correction to their previous statement

Four people have been arrested following a report of a disturbance at the site of the Duke Street tree protest camp.

Police were called at 12.15pm today (May 3) when trouble broke out after a couple, understood to be the site owners, turned up and confronted those at the camp who are protesting against the felling of a mature Sycamore tree on the plot to make way for a flats and retail development.

The protest camp has been at the Duke Street site for one week with campaigners wanting to save the tree and have questions answered over ditched plans for a community garden on the land.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 12.15pm to a disturbance in Duke Street, Margate. Officers attended and two men were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and a third man and one woman were arrested on suspicion of common assault.

“All four people were also arrested on suspicion of affray. They remain in custody while enquiries continue.”