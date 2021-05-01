Ramsgate RNLI launches and Border Force alerted to report of people aboard inflatable off Dumpton Gap

Ramsgate RNLI was called out today (May 1) to a rigid inflatable boat with people aboard off Dumpton Gap.

The vessel was spotted by crew on windfarm vessel Tornado who then reported it.

Border Force was alerted. The incident was one of nine, involving a total of 185 people, dealt with by UK authorities today.

People from the vessel at Dumpton Gap were taken by the crew and landed at the ferry port site. The inflatable is now moored in the Border Force berth on the West Pier.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are working closely with our partners in France to stop these unnecessary journeys and the ruthless criminal gangs behind them. As a result more than 2,500 people have been prevented from making the dangerous crossing so far this year, and we have also secured 65 small boat related prosecutions since the start of 2020.

“There is more work to be done and our New Plan for Immigration will fix the asylum system, cracking down on the business model of people smugglers who put lives at risk by facilitating dangerous journeys into the UK.”

Ramsgate RNLI confirmed the launch but were unable to release any further details.