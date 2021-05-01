Margate RNLI and Coastguard crews attend two incidents of people cut off by high Spring tide

Margate’s RNLI inshore lifeboat has been in action today (May 1) responding to reports of people cut off by high spring tides.

UK Coastguard received a report around 2pm of three people cut off by the tide at Kingsgate. The inshore lifeboat was tasked to investigate along with Margate Coastguard Rescue Team.

Once on scene the lifeboat crew found three adults who were isolated in a secluded bay. After checking on their welfare they were embarked onto the lifeboat and landed in Kingsgate Bay into the care of coastguard officers.

While the lifeboat was returning to station UK Coastguard received a further report of possibly ten people cut off by the tide at Stone Bay, Broadstairs.

As the lifeboat was close to the location it was diverted to investigate along with the coastguard team. At Stone Bay the lifeboat crew established that the group -four adults and a dog- had been cut off but had made their way through the water and around the headland into the safety of the bay itself. They were met again by coastguard officers who confirmed they were all safe and well and accounted for. Coastguards along with the lifeboat crew provided safety advice to the group after which all units were released and returned to station.

Christian Wright, Deputy Launching Authority, Margate RNLI said: “We have issued tide times and safety advice on our facebook page during this period of high spring tides coinciding with a bank holiday weekend and we urge people not to attempt to return to a safe location by wading through water which can hide deep gullies.

“They should remain in the area and attempt to raise the alarm by mobile phone or attracting the attention of people on the clifftop.”