Police dog Boris tracks down Manston burglary suspects

Two suspects have been tracked down by a police dog after officers were called to a burglary taking place in Thanet.

Kent Police officers were called to a commercial premises in The Loop, Manston, at around 1.35am today (April 29) where it was confirmed a burglary had taken place.

Patrols carried out a search of nearby areas, assisted by Police Dog Boris who tracked and found two men in a field. They were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The men from Margate, aged 53 and 46, remain in custody while enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious between midnight and 1.45am on Thursday 29 April is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/71300/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555111, or by completing an online form on their website crimestoppers-uk.org.