Broadstairs man due before court accused of sex assaults ‘using his feet’

The trial of a Broadstairs man accused of sexually assaulting women by rubbing his feet against their private parts is due to resume in June.

Daniel Crees, 46, is accused of committing seven offences in the Perthshire village of Stanley between May 18 and June 22, 2019.

The charges include allegations of Mr Crees assaulting victims who were wearing swimsuits whilst in a hot tub when he touched their private parts with his feet. In total Mr Crees is accused of assaulting three women using his feet and one using his hand.

Mr Crees denies the charges.

The trial, which was part heard earlier this year, is due to be called again at Perth Sheriff Court on June 6.