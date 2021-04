Goods from vegan sweets to homemade pies and dog treats will be on offer at the new fortnightly market in Margate.

The market has a focus on fresh and homemade foods and includes stalls with meat, bread, fruit and veg, baked goods and deli products.

It is held in the Margate FC main car park at Hartsdown Road. The next market is on Sunday, May 2 from 10am until 2pm.