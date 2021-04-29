Broadstairs to star on Sky TV with screening of comedy series Breeders

Broadstairs features in a comedy series due to be screened on Sky from next month.

The Office and Hobbit star Martin Freeman and cast members including Alun Armstrong and Daisy Haggard were on location in the town for filming last September. The show is already running on FX Networks.

What’s so great about Broadstairs? Are you all caught up on #Breeders? Catch a new episode every Monday night on @FXNetworks and stream the next day on @hulu.@daisy_haggard @mrchrisaddison @simonblackwell pic.twitter.com/CiFUsrTrIn — Breeders (@BreedersTV) April 28, 2021

Production company Avalon Motion Pictures filmed at locations including Viking Bay, Louisa Bay, at town businesses and at Spiro Court.

While on set at Viking Bay Martin met Westgate resident Wilfred Jenkins and signed his Nativity DVD for him.

In return Wilfred, who is deaf and lives with autism, showed the star how to sign for filming. Wilfred, who does regular facebook videos with signing for different words, said: “He was brilliant and kind.”

The series follows two parents who struggle with parenthood and is partially based on Freeman’s own experiences. Freeman created the series and also plays the lead role.

A taster of the show with its Broadstairs backdrop has been posted to Twitter.