Met Police officers charged with misconduct over inappropriate images taken at scene of sisters’ killing

Two Metropolitan Police Service officers have been charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into inappropriate images taken at the murder scene of sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley.

The parents of 46-year-old Bibaa Henry and 27-year-old Nicole Smallman are Chris and Wilhelmina Smallman, known as Mina, who live in Ramsgate. Mina is a retired British Anglican priest and was appointed as a trustee to Ramsgate’s Project MotorHouse in 2017.

The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed that two Police Constables, PC Deniz Jaffer, aged 47, and PC Jamie Lewis, 32, have been charged with misconduct in public office. Both are based on the North East Command.

They will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 27 May for their first hearing.

Following their arrest in June, both officers were suspended from duty. Officers from the MPS’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) will now liaise with the CPS around timings of any misconduct proceedings to ensure there is no impact on the judicial process.

On Wednesday, 17 June 2020 the DPS was informed of allegations that non-official and inappropriate photographs had been taken by police at the crime scene in place in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, in relation to the murders of Bibaa and Nicole, who were killed in the early hours of Saturday, 6 June.

The MPS made a referral to the IOPC, which launched an independent investigation. Two MPS officers were arrested on Monday, 22 June by the IOPC on suspicion of misconduct in public office and subsequently released under investigation. A file was referred by the IOPC to the CPS, who took the decision to charge both officers.

Commander Paul Betts, DPS, said: “These are extremely serious charges and we thank the IOPC for their work to get to this point. Throughout their investigation we have remained resolute in our efforts to provide every support to their enquiries.

“Our thoughts go out to the families of Bibaa and Nicole, as we recognise the renewed grief and pain this development will bring. We know the public will share our outrage, but I would ask that space is now given to allow the judicial process to run its proper course. It is not appropriate for us to initiate any internal investigations against the officers at this stage as this could impact on that process.”

Bibaa was a hardworking professional was an exceptional Senior Social Worker and a passionate advocate for safeguarding vulnerable children and families.

Nicole was a strong advocate for Humanitarian causes and saving the planet. She was a photographer, actor and singer.

Danyal Hussein, 18, of Guy Barnett Grove, SE3 has been charged with:

= the murder of Bibaa Henry;

= the murder of Nicole Smallman;

= possession of an offensive weapon.

A provisional trial for October 11 2021 for up to three weeks at the Old Bailey has been set.