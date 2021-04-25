Thanet community news: Isle photographers, Rotary 50th and East Kent Hospitals Charity

Isle of Thanet Photographic Society

Our programme has been adapted to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic and all meetings have been held via “Zoom”. Competitions have been judged by many new to the camera club but recently we were delighted to welcome one of Kent’s premier judges, Andy Smith, to cast his critical eye over entries for our themed competition “Spring”.

Andy said that, in his role as a judge over many years, he had probably viewed around 56,000 images!

We were treated to some excellent digital images and one of our newer members, Debbie Ludgate, won first and second places in the Intermediate Group. Her winning image “Majorcan Hellebore”* highlighted many different shades of green, but with a hint of pink along the edge of petals. Debbie was thrilled to be awarded 1st place.

Next we have a couple of inter-club competitions and our very own “Chairman’s Challenge” before our AGM in June, so there is still much to look forward to, including our annual exhibition of prints at the York Street Gallery in Ramsgate between June 9-16.

More about our programme and events is on our website (www.isleofthanetphotographicsociety.co.uk) or visit us on Facebook.

Rotary Club of Westgate & Birchington

The Rotary Club of Westgate & Birchington celebrated its 50th anniversary with a virtual ceremony on Zoom.

Forty members and guests attended and first held a minute’s silence for Past President Roger Hobcraft, who died recently, and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (an Honorary Member of the Rotary Club of London)

After the Loyal Toast, the President of the Rotary Club of Margate explained how their “daughter club”, Westgate & Birchington was founded on 20th April 1971 and Founder Member, Gerry Abrahams, gave a short talk about the activities of the new Club in the 70s.

The Club is twinned with the Rotary Clubs of Darmstadt, Germany and Poitiers, France and their Presidents were able to bring greetings and congratulations thanks to the wonder of Zoom.

The Presidents of other Rotary Clubs in Thanet also brought their greetings and the Rotary District Governor, Brian Dunne, proposed a toast to the Rotary Club of Westgate & Birchington.

The Club’s President, Chris Hedges, responded by narrating a slideshow of photographs depicting people and events from 1971 to the present day.

This presentation can be viewed by clicking the link on the Club website at www.wb-rotary.co.uk where there is a large amount of information about the activities of the Club.

Anyone interested in finding out more about Rotary is invited to visit the website or our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/WB.RotaryUK and then contact the Secretary or President for further information.

East Kent Hospitals

Staff and patients at East Kent Hospitals had an eggs-cellent Easter thanks to donations from local communities.

Treats were donated to East Kent Hospitals Charity from businesses, organisations and individuals including HSBC UK in Canterbury, Kent Police and CTR Construction.

They were distributed across the hospitals, including to children’s wards at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate.

Chief Inspector Nick Sparkes, from Ashford Police Station, donated Lindt chocolate to Padua ward at the William Harvey, while chocolate eggs, colouring books and pencils from HSBC Canterbury were gifted to the Children’s Therapies Team at the Kent and Canterbury Hospital.

More than 70 Easter eggs were donated by CTR Construction to the Children’s Assessment Centre at the Kent and Canterbury Hospital, and local business Artisan du Chocolat treated staff at the William Harvey to 300 chocolate milkshake eggs.

Supporter Carlie Waller fundraised across Adisham, Canterbury and surrounding areas and used the money to buy a huge amount of Easter eggs, which were gifted to Rainbow ward at the QEQM. She had previously donated bags of goodies for staff and children in December.

Dee Neligan, senior charity officer for East Kent Hospitals Charity, said: “We rely on the support of our generous communities and were delighted to be supported by so many businesses and fundraisers over the Easter period. Thank you so much- we are so very grateful.”

Ailish O’Hara, play specialist on Padua ward, said: “Both staff and children were delighted with the donation. It has brought lots of smiles to Padua.

“There is nothing like some yummy chocolate to make our patients feel a little better.”

To find out how to support staff and departments throughout the year visit https://www.ekhcharity.org.uk/make-a-difference/