Get ready for the return of Thanet’s open top bus

Thanet’s open top bus is back in action next month.

The Route 69 will run on weekends and bank holidays from May 1 and then daily from 26 July until 5 September.

The route is between Ramsgate Boating Pool and Broadstairs Stone Bay.

Youngsters (aged up to 15) cannot travel on the top-deck without being accompanied by a responsible adult.

Government capacity restrictions are currently in place meaning a limit on the number of passengers on board. Passengers must avoid sitting immediately behind or in front of another person who is not in their bubble, even on the top deck. Face coverings are also required to be worn at all times, unless exempt.

Cost

Adult single – £2.50

Child – add a Kid for a Quid!*