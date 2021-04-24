Odyssey exhibition opens at Pie Factory Margate

The Pie Factory Margate opened its doors again yesterday (April 23) for an exhibition of work by five local artists – Tony Caroli, Christine Jeffryes, Wendy Jones, Karen H King and Sarah Stokes.

Odyssey features work in varying styles, approaches and mediums including acrylic and watercolour paint, glass, resin and mixed media, all pulled together to produce a unique exhibition.

Originally planned for April 2020, the exhibition now includes new pieces influenced by life experiences and permitted journeys along the beautiful Thanet coast.

Whether it’s a splash of bright colourful flowers; a joyful abstract that takes you on an imaginary journey; a series of sunlit waves; a stylized glass sculpture, or unique glass vessel, this exhibition has something to appeal to everyone.

The Pie Factory at 5 Broad Street in the Old Town will open daily from 10.30am to 5.30pm, closing at 1pm on April 28.

For more information email tony.caroli@yahoo.co.uk