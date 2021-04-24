Animal rights protest in Margate objecting to Charles River research site

Campaigners for animal rights are holding a protest in Margate over experimentation at the Charles River research site in Manston Road.

The group from Stop Animal Experiments Kent are part of a worldwide effort marking World Day For Animals In Laboratories, which is observed every year on April 24.

The surrounding week has come to be known as “World Week for Animals In Laboratories”. The National Anti-Vivisection Society describe the day as an “international day of commemoration” for animals in laboratories.

The protestors, wearing animal masks, are highlighting their objection to experimentation carried out at the site. A Kent Police patrol has been to the scene and officers say the protest is peaceful and there are no issues to report.

Member Evie Tuffs said: “Today is World Day for Animals in Laboratories. We are here at Charles River in Manston to protest the breeding and testing on animals by Charles River, bringing to the public’s attention that animals suffer in animal experimentation.

“Some 94% of all animal tested drugs fail in human trials. Every six seconds an animal dies in a British laboratory.

“World Animal Day is about raising awareness of such cruel treatment of animals, and so protestors have been gathering from 11am today outside Charles River in Manston Road as well as at the Coffin Corner traffic lights.

“Protests will take place around the world to mark this day. There is also a petition to ask our Government to ban animal testing and fund, accept and promote alternatives to animal testing.”

Find the petition at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/581641

On its website Charles River says: “Animals have contributed to nearly every medical breakthrough in recent history, including treatments for cancer, diabetes, and AIDS, and they continue to play an essential role in the development of life-saving drugs for people and other animals.

“The welfare of the animals contributing to research is of utmost importance and a prerequisite for the accuracy, reliability, and translatability of our research.”