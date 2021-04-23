New headteacher takes the reins at Ramsgate’s Ellington Infant School

Ellington Infant School in Ramsgate enters a new phase this term with a new headteacher taking on the reins.

Adnan Ahmet joined the school on April 19, after two years of working for the Local Authority as a School Improvement Adviser specialising in primary school assessment.

Prior to that he worked as deputy headteacher at a primary school just outside Faversham. He replaces Nicky Brown, who led the school for nine years and has gone on to pastures new as a headteacher elsewhere in Kent.

Mr Ahmet said:”I am very excited for the journey ahead at Ellington Infant School. I have been so impressed with how well resourced the school is and am looking forward to making full use of all of our facilities in the coming terms.

“The staff here have already proven to be incredibly welcoming and caring and it has been a delight to finally be able to meet the children that breathe life into a place like Ellington.

“Of course, Covid restrictions mean that some school events have not been able to take place over the last couple of academic years but I am already planning for how we can start to be a more prominent part of the local community when restrictions allow.

“We have some fantastic spaces in the school, including our absolutely incredible library, which I am so proud of. At a time when school libraries are in focus in the media, with many schools not having the space or finances to allow a library, I am so keen to be able to share this amazing space, not only with all of our children, but hopefully the wider community too. “I was born and raised in Thanet and, as such, am very passionate about the local area and the opportunities available for all children in Thanet.

“ I am very excited about the possibility of being able to welcome people back through our doors soon, so they can see for themselves what a vibrant and excellent school Ellington is, and to explore how we can be a more active part in our local community.”