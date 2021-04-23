Emergency services attend collision between child cyclist and lorry in Margate

A boy was taken to hospital this morning following a collision in Margate.

Kent Police was called shortly after 8am following a report of a collision between a lorry and a cyclist in Ramsgate Road.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service and a boy was taken to a local hospital.

“A section of Ramsgate Road and College Road were closed while the incident was responded to but have since reopened.”

An ambulance service spokesman said: “We were called shortly after 8am today to reports of a collision on Ramsgate Road, Margate. Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service.

“One patient was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to William Harvey Hospital by road with injuries including a leg injury.”