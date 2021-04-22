Southern Water announces renewable energy tariff to halve carbon footprint

Southern Water is marking World Earth Day (Thursday 22 April) by announcing its move to a100% renewable energy tariff provided by SSE Business Energy, as part of its commitment to being Net Zero by 2030.

Treating and pumping water and wastewater across parts of Kent, Hampshire, Sussex and the Isle of Wight is an energy intensive process and by committing to buying green power only, Southern Water will reduce its carbon footprint by around half.

The announcement comes as the company says it is on track to meet its commitment to be Net Zero by 2030, in line with the Water UK Public Interest Commitment target for emissions.

Southern Water plans to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions through efficiencies, increased renewable power generation and developing lower carbon solutions. It will be publishing its Net Zero plan in the summer, laying out a clear roadmap for the changes needed in the next nine years and beyond.

Dr Alison Hoyle is Southern Water’s Director of Risk and Compliance and leads the team which developed the Net Zero Plan. She said: “Southern Water has a huge level of ambition and commitment to creating an environmentally friendly yet resilient water future for the South East of England.”

“Buying renewable sourced power is just the start of our commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2030. Over the next four years we will be rolling out some of our largest ever programmes and spending hundreds of millions of pounds on schemes which directly benefit the environment; such as supporting The Water Industry National Environment Programme, reducing flood risk, re-naturalisation of rivers, reducing water usage, solar power installations.”

In Kent and Sussex, work to remove nutrients such as nitrates and phosphates from wastewater is taking place. This will contribute towards improving water quality and reducing the damage caused to rivers and wetlands by these compounds.