Ramsgate Tunnels ready to reopen with new displays and stories to tell

Ramsgate Tunnels is set to reopen with new displays, refurbished facilities, and a wealth of stories to tell.

The Tunnels are being prepared to re-open from Monday, May 17 and tickets will go on sale approximately one week before when step 3 of the government roadmap is confirmed.

Tours will continue to operate in a Covid secure manner, as they did last summer, and in accordance with the industry standard “We’re Good to Go”.

The Victorian Railway Tunnel will be used to allow for social distancing and visitors will see where those who lost their homes to enemy bombing set up home in the Town below the Town. You will see a recreation of the tunnel’s canteen, accommodation cubicles and a first aid post which served a vibrant community of nearly 1,500 people.

Tunnels manager Emma said: “With our new displays and improved facilities, plus the expected boost in staycation holidays this year we’re predicting another sell-out summer season.

“We can only keep telling our story thanks to our amazing volunteers. We already have some enthusiastic new team members joining us to help meet the demand for the coming season, but we’re always on the lookout for more.”

If you would like to join the team, the Tunnels will be running a socially distanced stall outside the entrance in Marina Esplanade on Saturday, May 1 between 11am and 3pm. There will be an opportunity to meet with some of the current volunteers and have a chat about what’s involved. There are several volunteering roles available including tour guides, front of house reception and café assistants. Volunteering is a great way to build your CV, gain a new hobby and make new friends.

If you can’t make it on May 1, please get in touch with the team by emailing office@ramsgatetunnels.org or by calling 01843 588123.