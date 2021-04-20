QEQM Hospital critical care nurse takes on a charity 100km challenge

By Liz Crudgington

A senior critical care nurse from the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate is taking on a charity challenge in memory of her late husband.

Rani Ullyett, who is a sister in the hospital’s intensive care unit, will walk 100km throughout April to raise money for Myeloma UK, the charity which supported her and her husband Chris after he was diagnosed with the blood cancer.

The mum of four has already raised hundreds of pounds by tackling a tandem sky-dive, a wing-walk and abseiling from the 156metre high Forth Road bridge in Scotland. She is now taking part in a Four Nations, One Team challenge where people race to complete a 100km virtual route around England, Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland.

She said: “Chris and I were happily married for 20 years and we were blessed to have four children.

“Chris was a very successful engineer and always tried to keep active but in 2007 he was diagnosed with myeloma and taken under the care of Kent and Canterbury Hospital.

“A clinical nurse specialist gave us the phone number for Myeloma UK and they were able to provide us with so much information and support.”

Chris and Rani started fundraising together to support the charity but sadly, despite two stem-cell transplants, he died in 2016.

Rani said: “Chris really enjoyed fundraising and making a difference and I draw inspiration from the strength he had.

“When I heard about the Four Nations, One Team Challenge I wanted to get involved straight away. I love walking so I’ll be carrying out the challenge through a number of walks, hopefully alongside my friends at a safe social distance.

“It will just be a great way to keep fit and healthy with a wonderful goal to try and reach.”

Organisers of the 100km Four Nations One Team Challenge hope to encourage as many people as possible to take part.

Rani said: “Since Chris died I have learnt a lot about myself and in some instances surprised myself at what I can do.

“I think what motivates me the most is knowing that my fundraising will help people affected by myeloma.

“Myeloma UK are so helpful on all levels and they know what needs to be done, so I hope more people can share my motivation and sign up for the challenge to support their work.”

To support Rani, click https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rani-ullyett3 and to join the challenge visit https://www.myeloma.org.uk/fundraising-and-donations/hopeful-futures-appeal/four-nations-one-team-challenge/