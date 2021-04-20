Police investigation after ‘inappropriate’ comments and girl ‘touched’ over clothing on Thanet bus

CCTV images of a man have been released as Kent Police investigate a report of inappropriate behaviour on public transport in Thanet.

A teenage girl reported she was travelling on a bus from Margate to Broadstairs when a man boarded in Northdown Road, Cliftonville, before sitting behind her and making inappropriate comments.

The victim declined to talk to the man but then felt a hand come through the gap in the seats and touch her over clothing.

The victim was able to get off the bus at Broadstairs without further issue.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 5.50pm and 6.20pm on Saturday, March 27.

Officers are hoping to identify and speak to the man pictured in the CCTV images as he may be able to assist with enquiries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/50772/21.

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by completing the anonymous online form at their website crimestoppers-uk.org.