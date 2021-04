J&L Netball Club will be running again from tomorrow (April 19).

The club is kicking off with its under 18’s sessions which are held indoors at Ursuline College.

Sessions for Years 4 to 6 and 7 to 9 take place from 6pm until 7pm and then the court is for Year 10 and upwards.

Spaces are limited due to Covid restrictions but there is some availability in the early session.

If you are interested please contact J & L Netball Club via facebook or email hickman2@sky.com