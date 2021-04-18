Margate RNLI rescues trio cut off by tide at Kingsgate

Margate’s RNLI inshore lifeboat has rescued three people stranded by the rising tide in a secluded bay at Kingsgate.

UK Coastguard received reports around mid-afternoon today (Sunday 18 April) of the trio cut off by the rising tide at Broadstairs. Margate’s RNLI inshore lifeboat was tasked to assist with Margate Coastguard’s Coast Rescue Team also responding.

While en-route the lifeboat received updated information that the casualties were in a small, secluded inlet on the Margate side of Kingsgate Bay, to the north of Joss Bay. The two males and one female were quickly found by the lifeboat crew and, after checks on their welfare, they were transferred to the lifeboat and landed at Kingsgate Bay into the care of waiting coastguard officers.

Peter Barker, Deputy Launching Authority, Margate RNLI said: ‘It has been superb weather this weekend for a pleasant walk around our stunning coastline but we urge people to plan their route and check the state of the tide. Each Friday we publish tide times for the weekend on our facebook page.

“Alternatively by visiting https://www.bbc.co.uk/weather/coast-and-sea/tide-tables/9/103 you can see the times of high and low water including a graphic showing clearly if the tide is rising or falling. Other similar free tide tables are also available – just ask Google.”