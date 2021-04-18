Police seize 600 cannabis plants at Arklow Square property

More than 600 cannabis plants have been seized from a property in Ramsgate.

Kent Police officers discovered the plants after attending an address in Arklow Square on Friday (April 16).

Officers are said to have found 616 plants, which were at various stages of development and being grown inside numerous rooms. Mobile phones and cash were also seized.

A 22-year-old man from Ramsgate was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and has been released on bail, pending further enquiries, until Tuesday, May 4.

Anyone with information that can assist with enquiries is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/63313/21.

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form available via this link: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously