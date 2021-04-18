Man remanded on charges of burglary, assault of police officer and escaping custody

Four charges have been authorised against a man following a report of a burglary in Margate.

Patrick Dandas is alleged to have targeted a home in Clifton Gardens on the afternoon of Saturday, April 10.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, he was charged with burglary and possessing a knife in connection with the incident.

The 26-year-old, of Nixon Avenue, has additionally been charged with assaulting a Kent Police officer on April 14 while he was being detained on suspicion of the burglary and he has also been charged with escaping lawful custody at Margate Police Station on Thursday, April 15.

Mr Dandas appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court yesterday (April 17). At the hearing, he was remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday, May 17.