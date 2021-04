Armed officers attended a call to Cliftonville yesterday (April 15) following a report of a disturbance involving a person with a weapon.

Kent Police was called to the report of a disturbance in Cliff Terrace at 3.15pm.

Officers attended, including armed officers due to concerns a weapon may have been present, and a man was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The incident is not connected to the man who escaped from police custody yesterday (April 15).