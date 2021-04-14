The Margate School gets ready for first graduations and summer programme

The Margate School (TMS) is getting ready for a programme of workshops and courses as covid restrictions are being eased.

The organisation will have its first Fine Art Masters graduation this summer, set to be a pivotal, celebratory event with a ceremony, guest speakers and performances.

The Art, Society, Nature Graduate Exhibition will take place at TMS, open to the public as of Friday, July 2 and everyone is welcome to celebrate the achievement.

As the Masters Programme has been gathering momentum, the School is expecting to welcome a larger cohort for the academic year 2021-2022.

Applications for Art, Society, Nature Fine Art Masters Programme opened on March 22 and the first round of interviews will be held on May 28 with a further two dates to be announced for July and August.

TMS is encouraging people to apply sooner rather than later with applications closing August 28. If you are interested in finding out more about the European Art, Society, Nature Fine Art Masters Programme, visit the TMS website to book your space onto one of the information events or open afternoons via www.themargateschool.com/fine-art-masters,

TMS’s spring programme of short courses includes a series on digital marketing skills and online workshops in photographic printing techniques. Courses in music production, creative writing and figurative drawing are also in the pipeline.

TMS’s summer series is shaping up nicely, with a four week residency from movement artist Neele Ruckdeschel, a fun interactive children’s workshop where they can become their favourite animal and a drop in family Tech Club in partnership with Genetic Moo.

In addition, TMS will be hosting a series of weekend creative experiences – available to locals and those from further afield. These courses will be run by experts in their field and offer participants the chance to learn intensively within a group setting, whilst enjoying some recovery time in Margate.

Participants do not need any formal qualifications for these courses and the School would love to see more of the Thanet community take advantage of what is on offer.

For more information on any of these courses email the School on info@themargateschool.com or keep an eye on the website: www.themargateschool.com/short-courses