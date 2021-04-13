York Street Gallery celebrates reopening with new exhibition

York Street Gallery in Ramsgate is among the businesses able to reopen the doors yesterday (April 12).

Owner Mike Samson says he is looking forward to a busy year and has celebrated the reopening with the gallery’s new exhibition.

Work from All Saints Art Group from Birchington is on display from tomorrow (April 14) until April 21. This is a group exhibition by local novice painters from around Thanet organised by Mick Cairns of Ramsgate.

Mike Samson said: “It seems very appropriate we will start off with a group show by local people who have been busy being creative in isolation for so long.

“We have a busy year ahead after juggling and moving exhibitions due to the lockdowns, meaning we have a full schedule throughout the year supporting the local art community.”

Hot on the heels of the All Saints Exhibition there is a two week exhibition by the “Kent Plein Air Painters”, with all work created over the past year on location.

April closes with a fabulous exhibition of Cartoons by Broadstairs cartoonist Royston Robertson.

York Street Gallery is at 22 York Street. Open Tuesday to Saturday 10.30am to 4pm and Sunday 11am to 4pm.

More details can be found on the gallery website and on facebook here