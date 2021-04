Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a person who had fallen down a manhole outside of a property in Station Road, Margate, yesterday (April 10).

Two fire engines attended at 5.37pm and crews used an extension ladder to rescue the man, who was given first aid before being passed into the care of South East Coast Ambulance.

Duty of care was left with the local authority and the building owner. Fire crews finished at the scene at 6.04pm.