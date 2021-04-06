Merger of Oasis and Choices domestic abuse services to reach more people in need of help

Oasis and Choices Domestic Abuse Services have merged in a bid to create an even stronger service across East Kent, Medway and North Kent.

The sister organisations worked closely together over the last year to strengthen and enhance provision across Dover, Thanet, Medway, Dartford, Gravesham and Maidstone.

By combining expertise, skills, resources and services, the integration means Oasis is able to reach even more adult and child victims of domestic abuse across Kent and Medway.

The client-first service works through every step of the journey from crisis to trauma-recovery and lives lived free from abuse.

Oasis CEO Deborah Cartwright said: “Oasis is proud to be an organisation that supports women, men and children in all relationship forms on an equal basis, using our many years of experience. Choices has been our sister organisation as part of the Kent and Medway Domestic Abuse Consortium for many years and our coming together will bring the strength of both into a single operation.

“Our services are both Leading Lights and WAFE accredited as best practice and we have nationally recognised models of support, such as the solution-focused Outreach model, produced with our service users, and now the national training standard for Outreach staff through the Safe Lives IDVA training programme.

“We will continue to innovate and develop services to ensure that our learning approach and expertise continues to serve those in need across all areas in Kent and Medway in which we operate. Organisations such as ours, that are locally focused and based, bring great value to the communities in which we work. We are a by and for organisation who have a mission to see an end to this destructive issue in our communities.

“Because of our size, scope and approach, coming together with organisations with similar values and ethics will hopefully bring us greater security to continue this vital work into the future. I am personally very proud to have overseen this project and of the incredible staff and volunteers across our organisation who have delivered such committed and compassionate services during these difficult times. Our staff take those that need us through a journey of safety to recovery and I am awed each day by their dedication to their work.

“To anyone out there living with violence and abuse we would like you to know that there are services across Kent and Medway ready to help you, you are not alone.”

Get Help Now

If you or someone you know is experiencing Domestic Abuse, you can get help fast:

In an emergency always call 999 (if you can’t speak, cough or tap the handset then press 55 on your phone – the police will know it’s an emergency) or 101 for non-emergencies

For non-emergency support and safety planning (if it’s safe to do so):

In Kent: Call Victim Support on 0808 16 89 111 email kent.vart@victimsupport.org.uk or use live chat bit.ly/VS-livechat

In Medway: Call helpline 0800 917 9948 or email RAISEreferrals@oasisdaservice.org

www.oasisdaservice.org/raise

Domestic Abuse is everybody’s business – support survivors by becoming DA Aware www.oasisdaservice.org/what-is-dv

Contact Oasis at enquiries@oasisdaservice.org