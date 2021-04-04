County council proposal for 20 homes in former school playing fields is rejected

An outline planning application to build 20 houses at the former site of Laleham School playing fields in Margate has been refused.

Kent County Council had applied to build the homes at the site off Northdown Park Road. The site is bordered by a 70-home development from Orbit Homes where the former Laleham Gap School buildings used to stand. Those homes were granted permission in 2016.

The county council proposal was originally for 26 dwellings, comprising 7x 2 bed and 19x 3 bed houses. This has been reduced to 20 after the design was amended to include detached and semi-detached properties, in addition to some smaller maisonettes.

The design was also altered to retain an area of woodland at the site.

The amended plan was for Affordable (30%): 17% starter homes, 18% affordable rent and 65% social rent to comprise of 50% 1 beds; 33% 2 beds; 17% 3 beds and 0% 4 beds

The market value homes were to be (70%): 10-15% 1 bed; 40-45% 2 bed; 30-35% 3 bed; and 10-15% 4 bed.

The plan was also amended to move homes back from the border with Cliftonville Primary after the school raised concerns.

The disposal of the whole school site was part of a proposal to develop a replacement special school site for Laleham Gap. The school moved to its new home in Ozengell Place in Ramsgate in 2016

However, the proposal, which was submitted to Thanet council last October, was denied permission with the decision being issued on Thursday (April 1).