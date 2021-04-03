Broadstairs Cricket Club: 2021 season preview

After a shortened, adapted 2020 season for Broadstairs Cricket Club, the prospects for 2021 look promising with the expectation of a full programme of league, cup and junior matches.

In Division 2 of the Kent Cricket League, the 1st XI team will be looking to rebuild a side that will once again be able to compete at the highest level. In particular, they will be hoping to recapture the form that was the basis of their exceptional Kent T20 Cup run last season where they achieved victories over Premier Division sides Sandwich and Minster.

The 2021 season kicks off with friendly matches against Gore Court (home), Whitstable (away) and Nonington (home) on 17th and 24th April and 1st May respectively. Then the league season curtain-raiser is at home to Upchurch on 8th May. As well as looking to experienced regulars for big performances with bat and ball, skipper Alex Hogben will be expecting the group of teenagers that have come through the junior system to play a significant part this year, having had the opportunity last season to find their feet in the 1st XI.

After pre-season friendlies against Whitstable and Rodmersham, the 2nd XI team begin their 2021 league campaign in Division 1, with an away fixture on May 8th against Canterbury. Skipper Andy Marshall will once again seek the blend of youth and experience that has been the bedrock of the 2nd XI’s success in recent seasons.

The junior section continues to rebuild following the ‘graduation’ in recent years of a wave of talented juniors. In addition to U11, U13 and U15 squads, the club hosts a lively and well-supported AllStars programme for 5-8 year-olds which will run every Saturday morning from 22nd May, in parallel with a Dynamos programme for 8-11 year-olds.

Broadstairs CC is the only club in the area to offer an extensive range of coaching and playing opportunities for junior cricketers and with the continued support of parents and coaches, the club is hopeful that the future prosperity of the sport can be safeguarded.

Further details of training and fixtures can be found on the club’s website https://broadstairscricketclub.co.uk/

Broadstairs CC is always keen to welcome new members to the club. This could be as playing in the junior or senior sections, as umpire, coach or simply to enjoy the cricket as a social member. For more details, please get in touch on the contact page of the club’s website.

Over the last few seasons, around 20 local businesses have been welcomed as Ground Sponsors; their advertising banners around the ground have been featured in numerous local newspaper articles as well as on Twitter where the club has over 2000 followers.

Throughout the 2021 season, ground sponsors will be highlighted on the club’s website. Broadstairs CC has benefited from generous support from shirt sponsors and are delighted that this will continue into 2021 with sponsorship of the adult teams from Miles and Barr estate agents, Levicks accountants and The Potting Shed landscaping

The club would welcome further partnerships with local businesses, and anyone interested in getting involved, or just keen to watch the team in action, is invited to come along to the Park Avenue ground any Saturday afternoon during the season or go to the club’s contact page on the website