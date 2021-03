A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A256 by Richborough today (March 30).

Kent Police officers were called to a report of an overturned vehicle in the road at 2.24pm. Officers attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance and three engines from Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

No rescue action was required from fire crews but they helped to make the scene safe.

The road reopened at around 4.20pm.