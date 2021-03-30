Ramsgate FC to host two Easter courses for Thanet youngsters – and a chance to win a free place for your child

Ramsgate FC has organised two sports courses in the Easter holidays for the children of Thanet.

The first is the popular soccer school from April 7-9 with a three day camp including lots of fun activities with coaches and first team players in attendance.

Youngsters will be able to have a go at everything from perfecting dribbling, turning and shooting skills to using Panna cages and taking part in challenges and tournaments. The final day will include prizes and presentations.

Activities run each day from 9.30am to 3pm at the club’s Southwood Stadium and are aimed at children aged five to 12.

The second course on April 14-16 is a new health and well-being activity camp with a variety of activities planned with specialists working alongside club staff.

The course will include a wellbeing pack for each child with healthy lifestyle guide including recipes and home work outs.

Over the three days youngsters can try street dance, hiit classes, quick cricket, tag rugby, tennis, team games, boxing, football, dodgeball and much more.

Activities with the ‘Rams’ run each day from 9.30am to 3pm at the club’s Southwood Stadium.

For details phone Matt on 07970191516 or email chairman@ramsgate-fc.co.uk

Both programmes are being funded by Thanet firm WW Martin, meaning there are 40 free places open for youngsters.

The Ramsgate-based construction firm, which has been established since 1877, is a long-standing main sponsor for the football club.

Ben Green, Business Development Manager at WW Martin, said: “It is fair to say that the return to outdoor activities and the importance of getting young people active is a key focus, recognising the opportunity to help children to be engaged both physically and socially. As such WW Martin are very pleased to be supporting the event by donating the money to create 40 free places across the two weeks.

“To best utilise these places Chairman James Lawson and First Team Manager Matt Longhurst have been busy promoting the event and have engaged with local schools and local families to offer the free places to children.”

Competition

WW Martin has saved two spaces – one for the soccer school and one for the health and well-being camp – that they are offering through The Isle of Thanet News.

How to enter:

To enter the competition for your chance to receive 1 of the places, please send your answer to the questions below to enquiry@wwmartin.co.uk no later than 2pm Saturday 3rd April where winners will be picked from the hat.

Q1. What is the name of Ramsgate FC Stadium?

Q2. In what year was main sponsor WW Martin established

Q3. What animal features on the club badge?

T&C’s – All entrants must be able to confirm their acceptance of their winning place and be available to attend each of the 3 days either week.