Ramsgate Festival of Sound invites creatives to share their work

Ramsgate Festival of Sound is sharing its social media platforms to bolster promotion for the local arts.

The action takes place during Social Media Community Week from tomorrow (March 29) to April 4.

The community week aims to give local creatives the opportunity to share their work on a digital platform which has thousands of followers while live events and exhibitions remain restricted.

The festival is inviting all creatives to submit their latest streamed concerts, events, books, music releases, artwork and more. The hope is to boost an online presence for artists and create some commercial opportunities

Luke Chapman, social media manager for the festival, said: “Local creatives are the backbone of our festival, we rely on the locality to create our programme each year, and they’re what make us proud to call Ramsgate home.

“We wanted to use this opportunity to give something back to the community and use our platform to remind people that the creative arts are alive and need support.”

Anyone can submit their work today (March 28) to Socials@ramsgatefestival.org, and submissions will be shared on the festival’s social media pages throughout the week.